How, who, and why: NPR flips its famous letters to defend the right to be curious

WASHINGTON, D.C.; March 2, 2026 – NPR is standing up for the public's right to ask hard questions in a national campaign dubbed "For your right to be curious." At NPR's headquarters, on billboards in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., and across social media, NPR's three iconic letters transform into "how," "who," and "why" — a bold declaration of its commitment to fight for Americans' right to ask questions both big and small.

The campaign brings forward questions — many from listeners – and connects directly to the NPR programs that answer them. The questions are real and urgent to the moment we're in, from "How does AI affect my electric bill?" to "Why are groceries still so expensive?" to "How is my farm going to survive?"

"Curiosity is the fuel of a functioning democracy," said Mishka Pitter-Armand, chief marketing officer at NPR. "NPR is essential civic infrastructure built to protect the right to inquiry. As a cornerstone of American life for over 50 years, this work is our pledge to the public: we will continue to provide the trusted context you need to explore the world, encouraging every American to keep listening and asking the hard questions."

The campaign follows a year of sustained political attacks against NPR, including Congress' rescission of $1 billion in funding for public media. The questions serve as a rallying cry to solidify the permanence of NPR's mission of providing trustworthy, reliable journalism that helps us understand our world — and show that curiosity can't be silenced.

Created in partnership with creative advertising agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the multi-platform campaign includes video, social media activations, a print placement in the New York Times, and limited-edition merchandise available on the NPR Shop .

"NPR feeds a basic, but strong human need — curiosity," said Greg Hahn, co-founder and chief creative officer with Mischief. "NPR's power lies in the questions that come from our curiosity and the interesting, unexpected ways journalists help answer them. With a simple reframe, we sought to link the iconic NPR brand with the words so often at the initial spark of curiosity."

The structures surrounding NPR may shift, but the need for it does not. More than 240 NPR Member stations foster curiosity in communities in every corner of America. Backed by a 46 million weekly audience, the NPR Network is committed to rigorous, independent journalism and to creating a more informed public.

About NPR:

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR App. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news, and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .

About Mischief:

Mischief creates work that makes a stir, because the riskiest thing a brand can do is be ignorable.

