Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:21 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 29, 1940, a Cheyenne teenager served as Wyoming’s “leap year” governor for the day. On March 1, 1872, Pres. Ulysses S. Grant signed the act establishing Yellowstone National Park. On March 2, 1891, Cheyenne police arrested two men in a piano swindling scheme. On March 3, 1884, the town of Buffalo was incorporated by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. On March 3, 1916, a spinster convention was held in Gillette. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis Warren signed a bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol. On March 4, 1933, a snowstorm disrupted the plans for a communist parade in Torrington. On March 5, 1876, Wild Bill Hickok married Agnes Thatcher in Cheyenne. On March 5, 1894, Fremont County was created by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. On March 5, 1895, the first refinery in Wyoming began operations in Casper. On March 7, 1870, the world’s first female jurors were seated in Laramie, Wyoming Territory.
