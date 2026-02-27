© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, February 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:12 AM MST

Gillette wrestlers had a strong showing at last weekend’s meet. The Gillette News Record reports the Thunder Basin Bolts boys won their regional tournament for the third-straight year. They also had four individual regional champs. The Campbell County Camels’ Lukas Balfanz recorded his 100th win, with another boy winning his division. Both teams’ girls’ teams had two individual winners.

A Douglas swimmer broke a school record that he’d set just weeks before. The Douglas Budget reports freshman Nick Harvey swam the 100-meter freestyle in 50.20 seconds. He also became the only Bearcat conference champion with his 1:52.4 200-meter freestyle swim, coming in just .01 over beating that school record.

Two Jackson culinary professionals have made the James Beard Award semifinalist list. Buckrail reports Glorietta Trattoria Executive Chef Remle Colestock is up for Best Chef in the mountain region. Oscar Ortega, owner of Atelier Ortega, is in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category. Finalists will be announced in April.

And, according to Mondly, Spanish was Wyoming’s top language to learn last year.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel