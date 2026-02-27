Around Wyoming, Friday, February 27

Gillette wrestlers had a strong showing at last weekend’s meet. The Gillette News Record reports the Thunder Basin Bolts boys won their regional tournament for the third-straight year. They also had four individual regional champs. The Campbell County Camels’ Lukas Balfanz recorded his 100th win, with another boy winning his division. Both teams’ girls’ teams had two individual winners.

A Douglas swimmer broke a school record that he’d set just weeks before. The Douglas Budget reports freshman Nick Harvey swam the 100-meter freestyle in 50.20 seconds. He also became the only Bearcat conference champion with his 1:52.4 200-meter freestyle swim, coming in just .01 over beating that school record.

Two Jackson culinary professionals have made the James Beard Award semifinalist list. Buckrail reports Glorietta Trattoria Executive Chef Remle Colestock is up for Best Chef in the mountain region. Oscar Ortega, owner of Atelier Ortega, is in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category. Finalists will be announced in April.

And, according to Mondly, Spanish was Wyoming’s top language to learn last year.