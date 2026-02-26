Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 26

A Douglas High School junior basketball player recently broke two school records. The Douglas Budget reports Kaden Capp shot the most three pointers ever in a quarter and a game. He sank six in the first quarter and another three throughout the rest of the game to hit nine overall.

A warm winter day forced a change in plans for an icy dip for charity. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Special Olympics Wyoming Area II athletes and community participants had to get a little creative for their annual polar plunge fundraiser. Without a trace of ice on the water at Paul Wataha Recreation Area, they constructed a custom icy pool in the water to make sure participants got as close to the true experience as they could.

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo has been selected to be part of the 2026 Playoff Series from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The Sheridan Press reports it’s rounding out the top 60 highest paying rodeos in the sport, which make up the series.

And, according to Betway, Wyoming has the most diverse taste in genres of movies. Its most popular category is horror, followed by documentaries.