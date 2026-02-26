© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 26, 2026 at 7:37 AM MST

A Douglas High School junior basketball player recently broke two school records. The Douglas Budget reports Kaden Capp shot the most three pointers ever in a quarter and a game. He sank six in the first quarter and another three throughout the rest of the game to hit nine overall.

A warm winter day forced a change in plans for an icy dip for charity. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Special Olympics Wyoming Area II athletes and community participants had to get a little creative for their annual polar plunge fundraiser. Without a trace of ice on the water at Paul Wataha Recreation Area, they constructed a custom icy pool in the water to make sure participants got as close to the true experience as they could.

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo has been selected to be part of the 2026 Playoff Series from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The Sheridan Press reports it’s rounding out the top 60 highest paying rodeos in the sport, which make up the series.

And, according to Betway, Wyoming has the most diverse taste in genres of movies. Its most popular category is horror, followed by documentaries.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
