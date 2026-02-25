© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 25, 2026 at 7:27 AM MST

A group of Campbell County residents recently took part in a tradition that even they admit is unusual. The Gillette News Record reports 22 and a half hours before the courthouse opened, the Geers were setting up camp out front. They were joined throughout the day by others, patiently lining up behind them. Why? To get one of the rare low-numbered licence plates available only every eight years.

A locally well-known Green River woman had some special visitors. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports an enlarged black-and-white photo of Maggie Riley from the early 1900s greets visitors at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Five of her great-grandchildren stopped by recently to share stories about Maggie and her memorable life with museum staff.

A University of Wyoming student was recognized for her research and presentation skills. Eliza Frankel was one of seven graduate students honored with the Chambliss Astronomy Achievement Student Award at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Phoenix. Her paper was titled “Are you younger than a globular cluster?” It points to a major problem in stellar astronomy: some stars seem to be older than the universe itself.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
