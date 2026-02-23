© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 23, 2026 at 7:58 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 22, 1897, President Grover Cleveland established the forest reserve that became Black Hills National Forest, covering large parts of what are now Crook and Weston counties. On February 22, 1975, the Wyoming Recreation Commission announced that seven new historical sites in the state had been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. On February 23, 1940, a service station attendant in Cheyenne argued with an armed robber long enough that the robber left without taking any money. On February 23, 1985, the bison was adopted as the state mammal. On February 27, 1885, the Jackson paper provided this excuse for a missing image: “M.T. Houghton, our scenic artist, was dashing about yesterday and failed to submit a sketch to the paper by deadline.” On February 27, 1888, Joseph M. Carey introduced a bill in the U.S. House to admit Wyoming as a state.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 26, 1886, state Rep. N.J. O’Brien of Laramie County introduced House Bill 87 to provide for the establishment of a university in Laramie.
