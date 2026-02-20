© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Cheyenne Roundup

Cheyenne Roundup 2026: Episode 3 - All the budget’s amendments. Plus, a Checkgate update

By WyoFile Staff ,
Wyoming Public Media
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:03 PM MST
The Wyoming Capital building with a reddish filter over it and the words "Cheyenne Roundup Podcast, WyoFile & Wyoming Public Media."

Week two of the budget session is when all lawmakers get their first chance to weigh in on how much, and on what, the state will spend over the next two years. Until this point, only a small group has shaped the budget. WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Chris Clements break down the process, from the Senate's Big Beautiful Amendment to the House's late nights and tense debates. They've got the latest on Checkgate, too.

