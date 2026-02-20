Around Wyoming, Friday, February 20

The City of Cody is getting a new, old holiday. The Cody Enterprise reports Robyn Cutter was looking through papers at the Park County Archives when she came upon a city council resolution from 1917 proclaiming Feb. 26 a town holiday in honor of Buffalo Bill’s birthday. The resolution was not really enforced, but it is technically still on the books. So, city leaders today have decided to resurrect it, though they’ve not yet announced what they’ll do this year.

The Douglas High School cheer team has won its second state title in a row after a lot of adapting. The Douglas Budget reports the original team going into state was 15 strong, but three athletes had to sit out due to injuries. Just an hour before performing, they had to make changes to their routine. But that didn’t stop them from coming out with a score about two points higher than the second place team.

A Rawlins indoor track runner has beaten a school record. The Rawlins Times reports Noah Blasi ran the 3200-meter at the Natrona County Mustang Invite. He came in fifth place, but his 10:23.00 run topped the school record. Several other Rawlins competitors came close to edging out school records.

And, according to Rustic Pathways, people spend the seventh most amount of time in Yellowstone National Park out of all the parks in the country.