Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 19

A Glenrock baby made sure he arrived on his due date and not a minute late. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Oliver was born at a gas station. Skylar and Kaleb Clayson were on their way to the hospital, but as they pulled off I-25, Skylar could feel Oliver’s head already. Medical personnel responded to the 911 call, placed just about a minute before he was born, and mom and baby were admitted to the hospital about 10 minutes later.

A group of Douglas Middle School students organized a walk to honor Holocaust victims and survivors. The Douglas Budget reports after students read “Prisoner B-3087,” they wanted to find a way to build empathy and connect their learning to a meaningful experience. So, a group of them organized a walk, going two miles barefoot, based on the long “death marches” many prisoners were forced to take.

A former Powell resident recently crossed paths with a U.S. Senator in a highly unexpected place. The Powell Tribune reports Anne Condie is working at an airfield at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Sen. Cynthia Lummis stopped by to check out the research happening there.

And, according to TryHackMe, Wyoming is the second best state to live in for those who work in tech.