Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 18

A Tongue River Elementary teacher has found a way to connect readers with real-life experiences. The Sheridan Press reports Gina Melger has her third graders read the Pearl Diving series. This year, as students finished the series, she ordered oysters from Amazon. They each got one to crack open to reveal the pearl hidden inside.

Camping near the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is about to get a little bit easier. The Uinta County Herald reports two ADA accessible yurts are getting finished up and readying to open. Each yurt will sleep eight to 10 people, and they’ll share an outdoor, accessible outhouse. The last full weekend of each month will be held open for people with ADA needs.

A Powell doctor is helping preserve his favorite portion of a nation-crossing trail. The Powell Tribune reports Dr. Mike Tracy adopted a section of the Intercontinental Divide National Scenic Trail. He hikes 20 miles to his section, then hikes it multiple times a year, keeping the area clean and safe for others choosing to take the route.

And, according to CareScout, Wyoming is the best state to retire to in 2026.