Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 17

A new documentary aims to tell the stories of veterans and their lives post-service. The Riverton Ranger reports “Crossing the Threshold” explores less visible aspects of the process of reentering civilian life, like identity and the effects of place. Creator Sophie Barksdale describes the structure as a ribbon, moving from childhood and enlistment through deployment and the work of coming home, for several Fremont County veterans. The film is scheduled to debut in a tour across the state, starting this summer.

A historic steam engine in Evanston is getting closer to operation. The Uinta County Herald reports a group of volunteers has been working on the Union Pacific 4420 steam locomotive engine since 2021. They’ve formed their own railroad company, the Evanston Western Railroad, in order to get past the last certification hurdle. They’re hoping to have the locomotive ready for public display by Memorial Day of 2027.

TIME magazine has listed the University of Wyoming in “The World’s Top Universities of 2026” list. UW also ranked as the nation’s 61st best public university.

And, according to Mondly, Wyoming is the fifth best state for library lovers.