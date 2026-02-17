© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:45 AM MST

A new documentary aims to tell the stories of veterans and their lives post-service. The Riverton Ranger reports “Crossing the Threshold” explores less visible aspects of the process of reentering civilian life, like identity and the effects of place. Creator Sophie Barksdale describes the structure as a ribbon, moving from childhood and enlistment through deployment and the work of coming home, for several Fremont County veterans. The film is scheduled to debut in a tour across the state, starting this summer.

A historic steam engine in Evanston is getting closer to operation. The Uinta County Herald reports a group of volunteers has been working on the Union Pacific 4420 steam locomotive engine since 2021. They’ve formed their own railroad company, the Evanston Western Railroad, in order to get past the last certification hurdle. They’re hoping to have the locomotive ready for public display by Memorial Day of 2027.

TIME magazine has listed the University of Wyoming in “The World’s Top Universities of 2026” list. UW also ranked as the nation’s 61st best public university.

And, according to Mondly, Wyoming is the fifth best state for library lovers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel