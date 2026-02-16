© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 16, 2026 at 7:42 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1903, the Wyoming House passed a bill that permitted the use of voting machines in the state. On February 15, 1909, the Legislature approved the formation of Park County. On February 15, 1955, the state motto of “Equal Rights” was adopted. It had been suggested almost exactly 65 years earlier, on February 16, 1890, by Robert C. Morris. About 20 years before that, on February 17, 1870, Robert’s mother, Esther Hobart Morris, was appointed as the first female Justice of the Peace in the country. On February 19, 1982, the Arena-Auditorium was dedicated at the University of Wyoming. On February 20, 1911, Lincoln County was created. The longest legislative day in Wyoming history started on February 20, 1923. It lasted for 56 hours. On February 21, 1922, it was reported that a Cody man attributed his failing health to Prohibition.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
