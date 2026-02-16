Around Wyoming, Monday, February 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1903, the Wyoming House passed a bill that permitted the use of voting machines in the state. On February 15, 1909, the Legislature approved the formation of Park County. On February 15, 1955, the state motto of “Equal Rights” was adopted. It had been suggested almost exactly 65 years earlier, on February 16, 1890, by Robert C. Morris. About 20 years before that, on February 17, 1870, Robert’s mother, Esther Hobart Morris, was appointed as the first female Justice of the Peace in the country. On February 19, 1982, the Arena-Auditorium was dedicated at the University of Wyoming. On February 20, 1911, Lincoln County was created. The longest legislative day in Wyoming history started on February 20, 1923. It lasted for 56 hours. On February 21, 1922, it was reported that a Cody man attributed his failing health to Prohibition.