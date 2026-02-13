Around Wyoming, Friday, February 13

A lost horse has returned to his herd after five months alone. County10 reports Mouse got loose in the backcountry this summer. His owner, Dubois resident Preston Jorgenson, searched several times for him to no avail. But Mouse was recently spotted by some snowmobilers. The snow was too deep, and he was too weak to be led out, though. So, a rescue team from several local businesses formed, and Mouse was loaded onto an inflatable raft and towed by snowcat, then snowmobile, to safety.

A group of Powell students got a major surprise recently. The Powell Tribune reports Serenity’s father showed up at her birthday party at Parkside Elementary School. U.S. Army Maj. Steven (Matt) Goodwin had just returned home from his deployment. His wife, Nicole, coordinated his entrance where Serenity and her siblings, Athens, Esther, and Troy, were waiting unsuspectingly.

A rockhound found a small fossil at Bear River State Park. The Uinta County Herald reports Joshua Adolphsen noticed an unusual “rock” while walking along the river. The BLM has confirmed it’s a bone of some sort, but they’re not sure yet which one or from what animal. Once it’s been studied, it will return to the park for display.