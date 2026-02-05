Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 5

A pair of Jackson musicians is reviving a Victor, Idaho, community event space. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the Wildwood Room held everything from weddings to benefits to late-night ping-pong for the Teton Valley. It opened in 2003, but in 2022, it was sold to a business to use as a warehouse. Now, Ian Boucher and Grant Rogers have bought it and intend to open it again as a gathering place.

A Meeteetse woman has turned her passion into a successful side business. The Cody Enterprise reports a year ago, Kayla Keller started selling baked goods through personal weekly orders and at local markets. Her weekends are full of baking as demand has exploded. She also recently took 10th place in an all-online nationwide baking contest.

A University of Wyoming master’s student recently earned first place for his research into forest structure and wildfire fuels along Colorado’s Front Range. Tanner Gordon’s poster was selected from 100 others at the Association for Fire Ecology’s annual International Fire Ecology and Management Congress. Maps he helped create will be used by forest managers to plan and prioritize fuel reduction treatments to minimize wildfire risk to communities.