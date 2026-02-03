Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 3

A local restoration has been highlighted by a national magazine. The Sheridan Press reports Luke Knudson purchased a dilapidated 1915 house when he was 16. Old House Journal published an eight-page feature on how he took the Benham-Johnston Bungalow from buckled floors, collapsed ceilings, and 1980s fixtures to a warm, period-accurate home.

A Weston County artist had her work in a Denver Art Museum showcase. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Caitlyn Cox’s beaded representation of her inner self was featured in “Indomitably Indigenous” after being part of an art and comic festival intended to empower Indigenous artists. “Mind, Heart & Soul” features a scale with a heart and a brain balanced against one another.

Breast cancer patients have a new resource. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports licensed clinical social worker Rita Calzada and radiation oncology nurse Eva Wasseen are now certified mastectomy fitters. This means, along with educational materials and other supplies, the new Breast Boutique offers free bra fitting consultations and breast forms and prosthetics for breast cancer patients.

And, according to Seating Masters, Wyoming has the 10th-highest number of fast food restaurants per capita in the country.