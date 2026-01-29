© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:23 AM MST

A new nonprofit will support youth, with a focus on domestic violence and mental health. The Uinta County Herald reports the family of Macey Dawn Bradshaw started A New Dawn: Remembering Macey Dawn following her death due to domestic violence. The family hopes to educate, support, and protect young people and honor Macey by turning tragedy into purpose.

An iconic Jackson Hole guest ranch has been preserved, thanks to an extraordinary gift. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Joe Albright and Marcia Kunstel handed Flat Creek Ranch to its longtime managers, Trey and Shelby Scharp. The ranch could have sold for millions of dollars. The Scharps have agreed to maintain and preserve it while keeping it “functional as a dude ranch” for at least the next decade.

Cody babies will be getting an early introduction to the world of reading. The Cody Enterprise reports Cody Regional Health and Park County Libraries partnered up to create Books for Babies. The program will give over 200 books to newborns over the next year. The titles selected are specifically designed to benefit infants by supporting early visual development and cognitive growth.

And, according to Popsa, Yellowstone is the second most photographed national park in the country.
