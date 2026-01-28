© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:12 AM MST

A Powell woman is helping honor fallen soldiers and first responders while giving their families something tangible to hold. The Powell Tribune reports, years ago, Keri Sommer tried making a teddy bear of her own on a whim. Now, she’s turned the hobby into a nonprofit that makes teddy bears out of the uniforms of those who have died for their family members. They cost nothing for the families; Bears of Honor even covers the cost to ship the uniforms to Sommer.

A new piece of art has come to Jackson. Buckrail reports “Abre Tus Ala,” or “Open Your Wings,” was designed by Jackson Hole High School’s Spanish and Culture class. The vibrant flying geese represent the journey that graduating students make when moving beyond the classroom and toward new destinations.

A new award will honor teachers in Weston County School District No. 1 who exhibit kindness, resilience, and excellence. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports the annual recognition will be named in honor of longtime educators Gene and Pat Ward. It will be presented during a school awards ceremony and include an unrestricted cash award.

And, according to Find a Super Tutor, Wyoming students struggle with math the most.
Ivy Engel
