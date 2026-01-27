© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:03 AM MST

The City of Cody has changed up its payment system, thanks to the federal mint stopping penny production. The Powell Tribune reports the city stopped accepting pennies in cash transactions in December. Everything is rounded down to the nearest nickel. But credit and debit card transactions will still be to the nearest penny. Departments will track the pennies they’ve lost, but they only expect to miss out on about $100 total each year.

A local woman got her birthday wish. The Greybull Standard reports Esther Lindsey headed to Mile High Stadium to see the Denver Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills. Her granddaughter made her a sign that said, “I want a win for my 94th birthday – Bo-lieve!” playing off of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s name. And that’s what she got - a thrilling 33 - 30 overtime win.

The Cody Nite Rodeo and its contractors won a slew of awards for 2025 from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The rodeo itself was named Small Rodeo of the Year. John Harrison earned Coors Man in the Can & Comedy Act, Cody Webster won Bullfighter, and Shawn Calhoun earned Pickup Man, all of the Year. And Frontier Rodeo was named Stock Contractor of the Year.
