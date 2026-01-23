Around Wyoming, Friday, January 23

A Powell man is recreating childhood memories. The Powell Tribune reports Jim Vanek grew up going to baseball games with his dad and eating stadium hot dogs. Now, with a new hot dog cart of his own, Jimmy Dogs will be open for business this summer. After months of taste testing, Vanek won’t reveal the brand of dogs he’ll be using, but he says it’ll bring that classic taste and experience to the streets of Powell.

Speaking of eating, a Victor, Idaho couple has written a new cookbook focused on keeping you fueled on the slopes. Buckrail reports the feedback on Max and Lily Krass Ritter’s Double Shot Mocha Energy Balls inspired them to write a whole book on bites you can take on your winter adventures. “Ski Snacks” is available in several Jackson and Wilson stores.

A WWI burial flag has made its way from the fields of France to a surviving heir in Mountain View. The Uinta County Herald reports William Ray Harvey’s name, military company, and that he’s buried in France were written on an American flag. Though no one knows how it got here from France, it changed hands several times in Wyoming before local veteran Jon Conrad was able to track down Harvey’s oldest surviving relative, Kaye Harvey Sadlier, and her son, Bob, to return it to the family.