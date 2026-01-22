© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:52 AM MST

A disabled Casper veteran has a new accessible home thanks to a national organization. The Casper Star-Tribune reports former Staff Sgt. Bryan Price uses a wheelchair after being injured in Iraq. But his multilevel home wasn’t set up well for it. So, he reached out to Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds houses for disabled veterans. Price and his family moved into their new, custom built home in December. His is the first one the nonprofit has built in Wyoming.

A local women’s club has submitted its records for the annals of history. The Powell Tribune reports the EPASC Club was the first women’s club to organize on the Powell Flat, before the town was even incorporated. It was meant to study art, literature, drama, and Wyoming history and politics. After a struggle recruiting new members, the club held its last official meeting and turned its records and the contents of its bank account over to the Homesteader Museum. Previous members say they’ll still be sure to meet up and enjoy each other’s company, though.

The Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Congratulations!

And, according to SpinBlitz, Wyoming is the 8th best state for winter sports.
