Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:44 AM MST

The Fremont County DUI Task Force got a very Wyoming-coded assist over the New Year. The Lander Journal reports a suspected impaired driver fled his vehicle. According to LPD’s Facebook, the officer in pursuit was “momentarily sidelined after an unexpected encounter with playground equipment — proving once again that swingsets remain undefeated in low-light conditions.” But, luckily, a bystander just so happened to have his rope handy. He lassoed the suspect and held him until officers arrived. The officer injured on the playground was evaluated and released. No one else was injured, “and the swingset has been cleared of suspicion.”

The Wyoming State Fair made history this awards season. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the organization brought home five out of six possible Division 1 victories in the 2025 International Association of Fairs and Expositions competitive contests. This is the first time in the competition’s history that has happened. It was also one of only two fairs to earn more than 30 top three placements.

And, according to Lawn Love, Fremont County is the 21st snowiest county in the country, followed by Laramie County.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business.
