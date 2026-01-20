Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 20

After Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, the community of Cody came together in support. The Cody Enterprise reports a small group of Jamaicans works at the Ivy Hotel over the summer. Co-owner Lindsay Garlow decided to host a “Jamaica Day” fundraiser, serving authentic food in the hotel restaurant. It raised over $13,000 for hurricane relief, and they’re thinking of making it an annual tradition.

A severely ill veteran was able to regain his confidence after harvesting a buck mule deer. The Powell Tribune reports Michael Woodcock is dealing with leukemia and diabetes. He had given up hunting four years ago because of it. But this year, he was picked for a hunt with Wyoming Disabled Hunters. It took a couple of days, but Woodcock and his volunteer companion hunters were able to get him on a four point muley buck, which he dropped with one shot.

A Jackson museum has been recognized nationally. Buckrail reports the Wall Street Journal named the Jackson Hole History Museum one of the best architectural works of 2025. It was highlighted as “superbly attuned to its location,” and stands out for its “respect for the local vernacular.”