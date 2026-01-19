Around Wyoming, Monday, January 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 18, 1890, a Rawlins editor said unmarried men should be taxed $2.50. On January 20, 1989, the Casper Troopers marched in the George H.W. Bush Inaugural Parade. On that same day in 1993, they marched in Bill Clinton’s Inaugural Parade. On January 20, 2001, Dick Cheney became vice president of the United States, the first and, so far, the/ only one from Wyoming. On January 22, 1885, Crook County was organized, with Sundance as the county seat. On January 22, 1930, 16-year-old Marko Antonovich from Casper applied for a copyright for an alphabet that simplifies spelling. It removed the letters Q, W, and Y, and added TH together. On January 23, 1868, Cheyenne became the county seat of Laramie County. On January 24, 1973, Wyoming ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, 50 years after it was first introduced to Congress. The ERA still hasn’t received enough ratifications to become law.