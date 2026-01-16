© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
MLK Day concert held annually at the Kennedy Center for 23 years is relocating

Published January 16, 2026 at 9:54 AM MST

Let Freedom Ring is an annual event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Over the years major stars have performed at the event, including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Leslie Odom.

For more than 20 years, Let Freedom Ring has been a signature event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. But not this year, as NPR’s Elizabeth Blair reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR