Around Wyoming, Friday, January 16

Converse County has been named the inaugural recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Award for Open Government from the Wyoming Press Association. The new award will be presented every month to honor local governments with an exemplary commitment to transparency, accountability, and public access to information.

The Sheridan High School boys basketball team recently won a national tournament. The Sheridan Press reports the Broncs won all three games by double digits at the Cactus Jam in Arizona. In addition, Nate Miner was named tournament MVP, and Johnny Spielman was named to an All-Tournament team.

Three former University of Wyoming Cowboys represented the school at a nationwide showcase last weekend. Oil City News reports center Jack Walsh, guard Caden Barnett, and tight end Evan Svoboda played in the Hula Bowl in Florida. The game is played by some of the nation’s top seniors.

A local dog photo contest blew fundraising expectations out of the water. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Cutest Canines Calendar Contest raised over $3,000 for the Red Desert Humane Society and local Animal Control. A dog named Donald won the contest, becoming the calendar’s cover image.