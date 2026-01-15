Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 15

Tongue River High School has the biggest group of singers headed to All-State Choir ever. The Sheridan Press reports junior Dayne Doke, senior Andrew Logan, and siblings senior Erika and sophomore Hatcher Stutzman will represent the school at the Wyoming All-State Music event on January 19 and 20 in Cody.

Kelly Walsh High School in Casper broke an eight-game losing streak to local rival Natrona County High School. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the annual Oil Bowl football game has gone to NC since 2017. But KW notched a 35-25 win under the full moon this year.

A record number of anglers achieved the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Cutt-Slam challenge last year. Two hundred and ten people caught the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout in their native drainages, besting 2020’s record by 10. This was also the eighth consecutive year when more than 100 anglers completed the Cutt-Slam.

Several Wyoming communities ranked highly on the latest AARP Livability Index™ platform. The online tool scores every neighborhood and community across the country for the services and amenities that improve people’s quality of life. Twenty-five Wyoming towns scored above average. Jackson was named the state’s most livable community.