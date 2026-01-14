Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 14

A Douglas swimmer has broken a 17-year school record. The Douglas Budget reports Freshman Nick Harvey placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at the Casper Invitational, clocking in at 50.89 seconds. That was just .04 of a second faster than the 2008 record from Brian Boonnoon.

The Sheridan High School’s We the People team has been named state champions for the seventh straight year. The Sheridan Press reports the competition teaches students about civics and their government. This is the Sheridan program’s 13th time in the last 14 years that it qualified for nationals, which will take place in April.

Four Wyoming kids have made their mark on the rodeo world. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Afton twins Ryder and Case Kerr bested 21 other teams to win the #10.5 team roping world title at the YETI Junior National Finals Rodeo. Case returned a few days later to also win the open division with a partner from Idaho. Evanston's Klancy Cornelison (core-nell-ih-son) took top honors in the Junior Roughstock Association junior bareback finals. His brother Kroyden finished second in the average in senior bareback and won the short go with an 81.0-point ride, which was the highest mark of the week.