© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:50 AM MST

A Douglas swimmer has broken a 17-year school record. The Douglas Budget reports Freshman Nick Harvey placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at the Casper Invitational, clocking in at 50.89 seconds. That was just .04 of a second faster than the 2008 record from Brian Boonnoon.

The Sheridan High School’s We the People team has been named state champions for the seventh straight year. The Sheridan Press reports the competition teaches students about civics and their government. This is the Sheridan program’s 13th time in the last 14 years that it qualified for nationals, which will take place in April.

Four Wyoming kids have made their mark on the rodeo world. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Afton twins Ryder and Case Kerr bested 21 other teams to win the #10.5 team roping world title at the YETI Junior National Finals Rodeo. Case returned a few days later to also win the open division with a partner from Idaho. Evanston's Klancy Cornelison (core-nell-ih-son) took top honors in the Junior Roughstock Association junior bareback finals. His brother Kroyden finished second in the average in senior bareback and won the short go with an 81.0-point ride, which was the highest mark of the week.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel