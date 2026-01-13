© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:18 AM MST

An Animal Planet series is highlighting the efforts of University of Wyoming scientists. In “Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid,” Ellen Aiken, Joe Holbrook, John Koprowski, Kevin Monteith, and some graduate students provide expertise on animal species that play important roles in conservation of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Current episodes can be found wherever Animal Planet productions are carried. A second season is already in the works.

A Moran ranch is the focus of another program. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the eight part documentary on the Diamond Cross Ranch is available on The Cowboy Channel. It follows the Long family as they work to keep the ranch running and in the family.

The Eastern Wyoming College Esports Fortnight team has won its second straight national championship. The win by the three-person team of Ryder Tillard, Bridger Bruce, and Allen Woodard was the program’s 24th undefeated match straight.

A new literary and arts journal is coming to Teton County. Today is the official launch of GRANITE. The inaugural issue explores the forces that shape individuals, landscapes, and cultures throughout the Mountain West using original writing, photography, and visual art.
