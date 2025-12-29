© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 29, 2025 at 7:40 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 28, 1905, the first issue of the “Worland Grit” newspaper was published. On December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds. On January 1, 1889, a total solar eclipse crossed the far northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park for two minutes and 17 seconds. On January 1, 1983, a rare Virginia rail was found south of Casper Mountain in the Bates Hole Christmas bird count. On January 2, 1893, Democrat John E. Osborne was officially inaugurated as Wyoming’s governor following a tense standoff about who actually was the governor. On January 2, the Notorious Blizzard of 1949 began.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 3, 1899, Professor Edwin E. Slosson offered a presentation on campus titled, “The Subconscious Mind.” Topics included automatic writing, table tipping, hypnotism, and mental healing.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel