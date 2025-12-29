Around Wyoming, Monday, December 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 28, 1905, the first issue of the “Worland Grit” newspaper was published. On December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds. On January 1, 1889, a total solar eclipse crossed the far northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park for two minutes and 17 seconds. On January 1, 1983, a rare Virginia rail was found south of Casper Mountain in the Bates Hole Christmas bird count. On January 2, 1893, Democrat John E. Osborne was officially inaugurated as Wyoming’s governor following a tense standoff about who actually was the governor. On January 2, the Notorious Blizzard of 1949 began.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 3, 1899, Professor Edwin E. Slosson offered a presentation on campus titled, “The Subconscious Mind.” Topics included automatic writing, table tipping, hypnotism, and mental healing.