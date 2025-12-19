Around Wyoming, Friday, December 19

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort took people on a trip through time to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Buckrail reports its 13-minute-long video describes the rocky history of Rendezvous Mountain, starting about 3 billion years ago. It also discusses the construction of the original tram and its recent reconstruction to be one of the strongest structures in the Tetons.

A simple but rare book can be found in Cody. The Lovell Chronicle reports an 1830 first-edition Book of Mormon is tucked into the Cody Mural Museum. Only about 500 copies still exist. As long as it’s been in town, people have known it was old. But it wasn’t until a renovation in 2015 that they learned what it truly was.

Five Hot Springs Health employees received national awards during the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference in Galveston, Texas. The Thermopolis Independent-Record reports a Pinnacle Award was given to Scott Alwin for Inspiring CEO, Brad Lindstrom for Focused Provider, and Sheila Lutz and Lindsay Simpson for their DO IT Improvement Project. Nurse Paula Witt rose a step above and won the Summit Award for Exceptional Nurse.

And, get your warm hats and boots, because Sunday is the first day of astronomical winter.