Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:33 AM MST

Teton County volunteers are heading to Mexico to build homes. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Teton Habitat partnered with Habitat Mexico for the next five years. In a coincidence, they’re headed to Tlaxcala, a place where many Jacksonites can trace their heritage back to.

A beloved, longtime Evanston restaurant got a little renovation, thanks to some volunteers. The Uinta County Herald reports Mother Mae’s Kitchen is owned by 82-year-old Mae and Marvin Munoz. The restaurant got an upgrade to hard plank flooring from old carpet, new indoor and outdoor signs, and a new air fryer and ice machine, all installed by friends and neighbors.

Another beloved establishment, this time in Powell, is back up and running thanks to a community rally. The Powell Tribune reports Vali Twin Cinema closed for a couple months due to a lull in theater-goers. But the community wouldn’t have it. A fundraiser was launched on Facebook, and a raffle for prizes from local businesses was arranged. Warmed by the community's spontaneous response, the theater reopened and has movies lined up through January.

And, according to Tarotoo, Wyoming is the ninth best place for a winter getaway. Its Christmas markets rated a 4.2/5 for bringing abundant holiday spirit to towns across the state.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
