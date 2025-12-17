Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 17

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation will be hosting an exchange with Japanese students, professors, and museum professionals next year. The Cody Enterprise reports a grant from The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation will support two groups from Japan, who will each spend a week at Heart Mountain, engaging in site tours, collections-based activities, and a training workshop with staff, former incarcerees, and camp descendants. Then, four staff and one board member will go to Japan to conduct workshops at the partner universities and experience their partner museums.

The Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force invites you to join a nationwide event next year. People can join the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary by hosting a potluck. America’s Potluck encourages people to gather, share food, and celebrate what unites us. All you have to do is plan the event with some friends and family, register it, and enjoy.

Some local quilters are putting together a community quilt for the nation’s anniversary. The Gillette News Record reports there are three days left to submit a square that has to do with American history or the nation’s flag. Once the quilt is complete, each quilter can sign their block. Then, it will be displayed at various 250th celebrations.