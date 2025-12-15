Around Wyoming, Monday, December 15

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 16, 1868, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Albany and Carbon Counties out of the western part of Laramie County. On December 16, 1871, the Wyoming Territorial Library was created. It was the foundation for today’s state library. The next year, on December 16, 1872, Evanston was declared an incorporated town by Wyoming Territorial Governor J.A. Campbell. On December 16, 1983, future chemistry Nobel laureate Kary Mullis completed his first successful experiment on polymerase chain reaction, or PCR. It was made possible by a heat-resistant enzyme found in bacteria in Yellowstone’s hot springs. On December 18, 1941, “coeds” at the University of Wyoming were given the opportunity to learn to drive trucks, tractors, and ambulances as part of the defense program. On December 19, 1958, numerous gambling machines were seized from a warehouse in Newcastle belonging to New Games, Inc. They were found while looking for equipment to be attached for taxes.