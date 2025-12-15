© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:15 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 16, 1868, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Albany and Carbon Counties out of the western part of Laramie County. On December 16, 1871, the Wyoming Territorial Library was created. It was the foundation for today’s state library. The next year, on December 16, 1872, Evanston was declared an incorporated town by Wyoming Territorial Governor J.A. Campbell. On December 16, 1983, future chemistry Nobel laureate Kary Mullis completed his first successful experiment on polymerase chain reaction, or PCR. It was made possible by a heat-resistant enzyme found in bacteria in Yellowstone’s hot springs. On December 18, 1941, “coeds” at the University of Wyoming were given the opportunity to learn to drive trucks, tractors, and ambulances as part of the defense program. On December 19, 1958, numerous gambling machines were seized from a warehouse in Newcastle belonging to New Games, Inc. They were found while looking for equipment to be attached for taxes.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
