Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 11

While Josh Allen had his jersey retired in November, someone else was celebrating along with him. WyoSports reports 10-year-old Francine Smith has been cancer free for two years. When she told her dad, Douglas, that she wanted to meet Allen, he contacted University of Wyoming Athletics. But it wasn’t until a week before the game that they learned Allen had requested Francine be part of his jersey retirement ceremony. She joined him on field after his speech and was gifted a hug and a signed Bills jersey. Francine also asked if he knew the 6-7 gesture, which he demonstrated with her on the field.

Stagecoach Elementary students in Rock Springs also got in on the Josh Allen action. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the students earned a dress up day for their hard work this year. The theme was Josh Allen. And thanks to a donor, every student got a blank T-shirt to customize for the day.

Sweet Melissa Cafe in Laramie has won a national award. Its 3 Bean Chili has been listed for PETA’s Souper Vegan Awards for the comfort and warmth it provides without animal products.

And, according to social casino McLuck, 9 p.m. in July is the best time to spot a UFO in Wyoming.