© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:24 PM MST

Big Horn High School Drama recently pulled off a four-peat win at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival. The Sheridan Press reports the team defeated second place Torrington by just one point. Sixteen of the students also qualified to compete in the International Thespian Festival in Indiana in June.

A Jackson 3rd-grade educator has won a national research award. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Spanish teacher Angela “Fio” Lazarte Gonzales will spend six months next year at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. As part of the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Research Program, she will focus on identifying effective strategies for teacher training, development, and retention in schools with linguistically diverse students.

A Laramie Middle School teacher has also received a national award. STEM teacher Garrid Halsey was given the Milken Educator Award in a surprise school assembly. He was recognized for his innovative instruction, hands-on STEM experiences, and willingness to mentor other teachers. He’s the sole Wyoming recipient this year.

And, according to SpinBlitz.com, Grand Teton National Park is the second-best dark night sky hotspot in the U.S.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel