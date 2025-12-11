Around Wyoming, Friday, December 12

Big Horn High School Drama recently pulled off a four-peat win at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival. The Sheridan Press reports the team defeated second place Torrington by just one point. Sixteen of the students also qualified to compete in the International Thespian Festival in Indiana in June.

A Jackson 3rd-grade educator has won a national research award. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Spanish teacher Angela “Fio” Lazarte Gonzales will spend six months next year at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. As part of the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Research Program, she will focus on identifying effective strategies for teacher training, development, and retention in schools with linguistically diverse students.

A Laramie Middle School teacher has also received a national award. STEM teacher Garrid Halsey was given the Milken Educator Award in a surprise school assembly. He was recognized for his innovative instruction, hands-on STEM experiences, and willingness to mentor other teachers. He’s the sole Wyoming recipient this year.