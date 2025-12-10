Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 10

Sheridan WYO Rodeo personnel have been nominated for top honors from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The Sheridan Press reports JJ Harrison is a nominee for Clown/Barrelman of the Year. Will Rasmussen was nominated for Rodeo Announcer of the Year. And Bobby Marriott is a Pickup Man of the Year nominee. The winners will be announced at the National Finals Rodeo, which runs through the 13.

Two University of Wyoming students were selected to present research posters at a national convention. Kelsie Angelovich and Natalie Schwab were two of just 191 selected out of more than 3,700 submissions for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association convention. Angelovich presented on “Assessing the Social Impact of Developmental Communication Disorders: A Systematic Review.” And Schwab spoke about “Conducting a Caseload Audit to Optimize Treatment Intensity for Speech Sound Disorder Intervention.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has received two regional awards. Foundation Director Amanda Montgomery was named the 2025 Southwest Region Outstanding Resource Development Professional. And the board was honored with the League of Eagles Award for its leadership, service, and commitment to advancing the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.