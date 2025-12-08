Around Wyoming, Monday, December 8

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 7, 1890, the subject of the sermon at Rawlins Presbyterian Church was “choosing a husband.” On December 7, 1944, film star Alan Ladd visited the troops at Ft. Warren. On December 8, 1875, Johnson and Crook counties were created. On December 8, 1890, the owner of a Casper meat market gave his household furniture and wife to the town blacksmith. We don’t know why or what his wife’s thoughts on the matter were. On December 9, 1890, a bill for the admission of Idaho and Wyoming as states was introduced in the U.S. Senate. Twenty-one years earlier, on December 10, 1869, Cheyenne was approved as the territorial capital. That same day, Territorial Gov. John Campbell signed legislation giving women the right to vote, which helped in Wyoming’s bid for statehood. That was the last day of Wyoming’s first legislative assembly. On December 11, 1887, Green River City’s name was modified to just Green River. On December 12, 1873, Laramie was incorporated.