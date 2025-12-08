© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 8, 2025 at 7:15 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 7, 1890, the subject of the sermon at Rawlins Presbyterian Church was “choosing a husband.” On December 7, 1944, film star Alan Ladd visited the troops at Ft. Warren. On December 8, 1875, Johnson and Crook counties were created. On December 8, 1890, the owner of a Casper meat market gave his household furniture and wife to the town blacksmith. We don’t know why or what his wife’s thoughts on the matter were. On December 9, 1890, a bill for the admission of Idaho and Wyoming as states was introduced in the U.S. Senate. Twenty-one years earlier, on December 10, 1869, Cheyenne was approved as the territorial capital. That same day, Territorial Gov. John Campbell signed legislation giving women the right to vote, which helped in Wyoming’s bid for statehood. That was the last day of Wyoming’s first legislative assembly. On December 11, 1887, Green River City’s name was modified to just Green River. On December 12, 1873, Laramie was incorporated.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel