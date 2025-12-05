Around Wyoming, Friday, December 5

Sheridan School District #2 third through fifth graders are building their research muscles and helping rekindle people’s passions. The Sheridan Press reports students in the Independent Study program work on a yearlong research project and present on it at the end. Teacher Wade Kinsey finds experts in each student’s topic, and they connect over Zoom. Researchers who have participated say the shared passion with the kids sparks their own again.

Single mothers in the state will have new opportunities thanks to a fellowship. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Climb Wyoming was selected as a Microsoft TechSpark fellow. The appointment helps nonprofits with community development and economic growth through technology and AI. Climb Wyoming will use the program to better use AI in-house and teach single mothers marketable tech skills.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized for its work in digitally enabled healthcare. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives ranked the hospital highly in the Acute and Ambulatory categories. The recognition program honors success in integrating technology with patient care.

And, according to eSportStars, college football is the sport with the fastest-growing interest in Wyoming.