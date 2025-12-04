Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 4

An object from around 70 years ago traveled over a thousand miles recently to return to Green River. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum received a donation from Blanch Kosche from Washington state. A shadowboxed advertising print for the Narrow Gauge Bar offers “DANCE EVERY NIGHT” and “Refreshments of All Mixed Drinks.” The bar was open between 1944 and 1950, at least.

17,757 acres in Carbon County have been preserved. The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and Ryan Lance, who runs the Pathfinder Sand Creek Ranch, agreed to place the area under a conservation easement. This safeguards productive agricultural land, vital wildlife habitats, and historic places.

A lonely bison statue has been cleaned up and rededicated. The Cody Enterprise reports Brian Beauvais, curator of the Park County Archives, learned that no one owned the fiberglass bison at the top of Cedar Mountain. So, he set about getting permission to access it and worked with a team to fix broken parts and repaint it. They also added a new plaque. The bison originally commemorated Buffalo Bill’s intended gravesite and the opening of the museum with his name on it. Now, it’s been rededicated to the late Jeremy Johnston, the museum curator who helped plan the restoration project.