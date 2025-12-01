Around Wyoming, Monday, December 1

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, November 30, 1927, was the first day of the Fremont County Turkey Show in Lander. On December 1, 1869, Uinta County was created by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. That same day, the Legislature banned selling elk, deer, antelope, or “mountain sheep” between February and August in an attempt to protect them from overhunting. It wasn’t very effective, however, because even though violators faced a $50 fine, there was no specific enforcement mechanism in the ban. On December 2, 1892, newly elected Democrat John E. Osborne proclaimed himself Wyoming’s governor and had a notary administer the oath of office. This was part of a tense disagreement that saw two different people declare themselves governor. Eventually, Osborne won. On December 5, 1873, Green River was made the county seat of Sweetwater County. On December 6, 1909, a dirigible line sought a land base in Cheyenne. No word on if the massive airships ever landed there.