Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, November 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM MST

The Sheridan Broncs football team recently capped off an impressive win streak with its fifth straight state title. The Sheridan Press reports this year’s senior class will graduate without ever losing a game in their high school careers. This state title made the team’s 55th straight win.

Laramie County Community College has been selected to join the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the school will use the grant to provide training through a partnership with Advanced Comfort Solutions, Laramie County School District #1, and Dads Making a Difference. High school seniors and adult learners will receive hands-on lessons in HVAC, electrical systems, safety, and basic facility operations. Only one other college in Wyoming is part of the initiative - Central Wyoming College.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is helping preserve a portrait chair that was used for a century. It was part of the New Studio, which opened in 1919. The photography studio changed hands a few times before closing in 2019. The chair has seen the full range of picture styles, from black and white photos illuminated with magnesium flash powder to digital color images.

And, according to Grow Eat and Repeat, Wyoming’s number one houseplant is the bonsai.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
