Around Wyoming, Friday, November 28

The Sheridan Broncs football team recently capped off an impressive win streak with its fifth straight state title. The Sheridan Press reports this year’s senior class will graduate without ever losing a game in their high school careers. This state title made the team’s 55th straight win.

Laramie County Community College has been selected to join the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the school will use the grant to provide training through a partnership with Advanced Comfort Solutions, Laramie County School District #1, and Dads Making a Difference. High school seniors and adult learners will receive hands-on lessons in HVAC, electrical systems, safety, and basic facility operations. Only one other college in Wyoming is part of the initiative - Central Wyoming College.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is helping preserve a portrait chair that was used for a century. It was part of the New Studio, which opened in 1919. The photography studio changed hands a few times before closing in 2019. The chair has seen the full range of picture styles, from black and white photos illuminated with magnesium flash powder to digital color images.

And, according to Grow Eat and Repeat, Wyoming’s number one houseplant is the bonsai.