Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 26

Cheyenne’s unhoused community is being invited back to the only local day shelter. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Christie Campbell recently took over running The Welcome Mat, and has cleaned it up and made some changes. A lot of people had been banned from the property, but some were for just simple miscommunications. Rather than trying to figure each one out on a case-by-case basis, Campbell is offering a blanket second chance to everyone.

An old truck has fostered intergenerational bonding for three Powell men. The Powell Tribune reports Trent Greenwald grew up fixing cars with his dad, Gary. When Trent saw a 1966 Chevy C10 truck, he fell in love and decided to get it for his son and daughter to drive. He involved his son Aiden in restoring it from the beginning and kept Gary in the loop for the whole project. It ended up being a lot more work than they expected, but now Aiden is getting the hang of driving it.

A University of Wyoming-produced video has been recognized nationally. “Our Freedoms” received a Gold Award for special videos over two minutes long in the Education Digital Marketing Awards. It details the university’s commitment to free expression and civil discourse.