Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:53 AM MST

A Laramie woman has crossed off a lifer from her list. The Laramie Boomerang reports Diane Thomas traveled to Uganda to go birding. She got to watch a shoebill for an hour and spotted a hamerkop, among 422 other species of birds, and many more African animals.

A new exhibit is giving people an up-close look at the story of Anne Frank. County10 reports the Arapahoe Charter School has a display sent from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam on her life and the holocaust in general. A separate area invites people to think about the connections between the holocaust and the forced assimilation and cultural destruction of Indigenous peoples in the U.S.

A long-lost plaque unearthed in a recent excavation has shed light on a former Cody resident. The Cody Enterprise reports a chunk of concrete with William “Dad” Edwards’ name on it was unearthed with little other information, except that he had provided a gift to the city in 1931. After some research, it was found that Dad had left money in his will “for the beautification of Cody’s city park.” A small bandstand was constructed with it, but the plaque was discarded after a new one was built years later. The plaque will be cleaned up and displayed at the City Shop in Dad’s memory.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
