Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 25

A Laramie woman has crossed off a lifer from her list. The Laramie Boomerang reports Diane Thomas traveled to Uganda to go birding. She got to watch a shoebill for an hour and spotted a hamerkop, among 422 other species of birds, and many more African animals.

A new exhibit is giving people an up-close look at the story of Anne Frank. County10 reports the Arapahoe Charter School has a display sent from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam on her life and the holocaust in general. A separate area invites people to think about the connections between the holocaust and the forced assimilation and cultural destruction of Indigenous peoples in the U.S.

A long-lost plaque unearthed in a recent excavation has shed light on a former Cody resident. The Cody Enterprise reports a chunk of concrete with William “Dad” Edwards’ name on it was unearthed with little other information, except that he had provided a gift to the city in 1931. After some research, it was found that Dad had left money in his will “for the beautification of Cody’s city park.” A small bandstand was constructed with it, but the plaque was discarded after a new one was built years later. The plaque will be cleaned up and displayed at the City Shop in Dad’s memory.