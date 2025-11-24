Around Wyoming, Monday, November 24

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 23, 1888, the first newspaper was published in Natrona County. It was called the “Casper Weekly Mail.” On November 23, 1890, an advertisement for Cheyenne’s Inter-Ocean Hotel appeared. It called it the “Best $2 a Day House in the West.” On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 24, 1890, after a successful bid for election by the Wyoming Legislature to the U.S. Senate, Francis E. Warren resigned as the state’s first governor. He’d been in office for just six weeks. Thirty-nine years later, on November 24, 1929, he died of pneumonia in Washington, D.C. He’d served in the U.S. Senate for 37 years. On November 28, 1915, a 94-year-old Buffalo woman drove from Sheridan to Buffalo. It was reported that she “holds the record for long distance automobiling for [a] woman of her advanced age.” On November 28, 1946, the Cheyenne police recovered a stolen car in a record time of nine minutes.