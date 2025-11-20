Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 20

A Sheridan family is back together after one son’s wish. The Sheridan Press reports Gabe Watson was 8 when he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor last year. Through eight months of treatment, he stayed with his mom, Emily, at the Denver Children’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic. When Make-A-Wish invited him to make his wish, he just wanted to be with his family. So in July, Gabe got to head to North Carolina for an extended family reunion on the beach.

Almost all of the animals rescued from a recent hoarding case have found new homes. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Cheyenne Animal Shelter recently took in over 100 animals of different species, many of which needed extensive medical care. Within two weeks of the shelter gaining legal custody of the animals, nearly all of them have found new, loving homes.

A Deaver teen is headed to the Junior National Finals Rodeo. The Cody Enterprise reports 13-year-old Wyatt James Blank Jr. started riding sheep when he was 2. This was his first year on junior bulls, and he rode them across Wyoming and Montana, and into the national spotlight.

And, according to Breakfastballs.golf, Wyoming is the third best state for golf in the country.