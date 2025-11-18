Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 18

Animal athletes from two of Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s stock contractors have been recognized nationally. The Sheridan Press reports Phenom Genetics’ bull Magic Touch was named the 2025 PRCA Bull of the Year. Sankey Pro Rodeo’s bucking horse, THE Black Tie, was voted third place Saddle Bronc of the Year. And several of the contractors’ animals will perform at the National Finals Rodeo.

A University of Wyoming master’s student has won a national award for her research. In Tessa Livingston’s paper, she looks into using machine learning to improve the accuracy of the drilling procedure used during orthopedic surgery.

Two people associated with Heart Mountain have been recognized by the Japanese government. Dr. Takashi Hoshizaki is a former Heart Mountain incarceree and was named the recipient of the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays, for his work “improving the status of the Japanese American community and promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the United States.” Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Board Chair Shirley Ann Higuchi received a commendation from Shigeo Yamada, the Japanese ambassador to the United States, for her leadership in the Washington, D.C., legal community.