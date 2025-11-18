2025: Wyoming Public Media's Photo Contest - Wyoming History though Listeners Eyes - Winners
1 of 3 — Adam Bowen.jpg
A quick embrace from some wild horses in the McCullough peaks range at last light
Adam Bowen
2 of 3 — Holly Sandefer.jpg
In the vast Wyoming sky, pink hues slip through a window's reflection on the prairie a gentle exhale of the day, a simple reminder, and a hopeful whisper that tomorrow is another new beginning.
Holly Sandefer
3 of 3 — Davidson Family.jpg
Strawberry Hill Dance - 1918
Davidson Family
