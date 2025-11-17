© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:25 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 19, 1889, Newcastle held its first city election. Three hundred and thirty-six people voted in it. That was also the day the Burlington Railroad tracks reached the town. On November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River, but allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. On November 21, 1940, novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn in the Union Pacific Depot dining room in Cheyenne. He was 41 and she was 28. On November 22, 1917, a man threw his gun at an escaping porcupine. The gun discharged, shooting him in the hand. On November 22, 1965, the bones of an extinct camel were found in a gravel pit near Laramie.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 18, 1898, Grace Hebard became the first woman in the state admitted to the practice of law in Wyoming. She was already UW’s librarian and secretary of the board of trustees.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
