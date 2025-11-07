© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming, Friday, November 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:44 AM MST

A Powell couple’s unique home has been wowing people for 20 years. The Powell Tribune reports Roger and Nora Brazelton say they have the only free-standing house using cut logs and mortar in a five state area. They built their dream home using old fence posts. To cut down on costs, Roger learned how to do it all himself, from the electrical wiring to the lazy Susans. And they were able to include their own fun touches, like a spoon embedded in the mortar and glass bottles that sparkle in the sun.

A Greybull resident is growing some tall, tall corn. The Greybull Standard reports Maria Rivera is an avid gardener, with flowers and vegetables along her lush lawn. But the most eye catching thing is her corn stalks, which grow to over 15 feet tall. Rivera gets the seeds from Mexico, and due to Wyoming’s short growing season, they don’t even reach full size. Once the holiday season comes around, the stalks will be tied together and decorated with lights to make Christmas trees.

Wilson residents were surprised by a not-very-PG act recently. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports during mating season, a bull moose took a special interest in a bronze bull elk in town. After about 15 minutes of trying to either seduce or intimidate the statue by mounting it, the moose was finally chased off.
