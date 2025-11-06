Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 6

A Casper woman has been bringing spooky season cheer for three decades. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Carol Harkins’ yard transforms for Halloween with several skeletons of multiple species and handmade witches, ghosts, and more. Tammy River has been helping for the past few years to set up, incorporating the landscaping and flowers into the display. It’s become a fixture for many in the neighborhood.

Three Wyoming students have been recognized at the National FFA Agriscience Fair. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Hayden Hubbard of the Burns Chapter and Brody Medina and Regan Allen of the Cheyenne Frontier Chapter won in Social Science in their respective divisions.

A historic ranch is back in family hands after being sold to rapper and producer Kanye West. The Basin Republican Rustler reports he purchased 6,713 acres of Bighorn Mountain Ranch from David and Paula Flitner in 2019. The sale included two historic buildings. The Flitners’ son and daughter-in-law couldn’t stop the sale at the time. But now, Greg and Pam have bought the family’s land back. They plan to resell a small portion of it while they get back to running cattle on the rest.